Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $242.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,778.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

