Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $96,207,863. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.