Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.