Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Decreases By 7.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.58 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.