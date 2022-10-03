Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Decreased by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $28.33. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $21.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,178.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,108.73. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,634.34 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

