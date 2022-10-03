Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

MTN stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

