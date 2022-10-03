FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

