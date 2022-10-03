Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
