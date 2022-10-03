Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PayPal in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

