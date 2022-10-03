FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Issued By Wedbush

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

RANI stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at $706,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

