Critical Review: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 79.84 $147.07 million ($2.46) -1.57 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -2,865.53% -3.61% -3.07% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.9%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 175.62%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.