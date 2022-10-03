American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $163.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

