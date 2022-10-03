Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $169.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

