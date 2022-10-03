Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $69.59

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 79,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,518,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

