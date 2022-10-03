The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $162.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.93.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

