Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $37.75

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

