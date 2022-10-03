Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$15.97

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

