Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $123.38

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.