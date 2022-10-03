Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCDF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

