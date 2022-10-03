Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $32.00

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

