Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,661.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,661.67 ($44.24).

WTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,302 ($27.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,961.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,573.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.75. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,246 ($27.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

