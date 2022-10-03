Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$13.70

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

