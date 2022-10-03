Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$38.82

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.82.

SNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 135.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

