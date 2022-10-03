Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

