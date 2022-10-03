LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

