Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
Ambev Stock Down 1.0 %
ABEV stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.