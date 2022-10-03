Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Down 1.0 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

