StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
