StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Institutional Trading of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading

