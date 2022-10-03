Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

