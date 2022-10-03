StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.94. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

