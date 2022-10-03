YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

