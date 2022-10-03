YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.