BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTRS. KeyCorp upped their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

BTRS Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.26 on Friday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 31.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

