Hannover Rück (HNR1) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) recently:

9/30/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($177.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €161.00 ($164.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($197.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/14/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($193.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €155.00 ($158.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($177.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.40 ($143.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/30/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/26/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.40 ($143.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/24/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €155.00 ($158.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($183.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €195.00 ($198.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($197.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($177.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($188.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($188.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €154.20 ($157.35) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.35. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

