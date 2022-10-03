Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 867.20 ($10.48) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,885.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 871.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 885.36.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.