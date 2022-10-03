Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on the stock.
Cerillion Trading Up 9.6 %
CER opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Friday. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 896.75. The firm has a market cap of £303.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3,678.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19.
Cerillion Company Profile
