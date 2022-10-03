Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on the stock.

Cerillion Trading Up 9.6 %

CER opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Friday. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 896.75. The firm has a market cap of £303.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3,678.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.