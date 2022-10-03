Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

Burberry Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,808 ($21.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.61. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

