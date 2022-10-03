Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.39. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

