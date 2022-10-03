AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,692.00. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

