Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €61.36 ($62.61) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.89.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

