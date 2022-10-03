Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €17.25 ($17.60) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.33.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

