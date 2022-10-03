FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.69.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.