Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

AMRN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.87. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Amarin by 253.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

