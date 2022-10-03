Lifesci Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lucira Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Lucira Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Lucira Health Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Lucira Health

Institutional Trading of Lucira Health

In related news, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at $511,542.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at $511,542.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 46,797 shares of company stock valued at $96,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 44.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

