Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $242.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $290.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

