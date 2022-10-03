William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on BECN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

