Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Acquires £12,619.79 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 40,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($76,123.73).
Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.0 %
FOXT opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.37) on Monday. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 28.61 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 51.80 ($0.63). The company has a market cap of £95.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,512.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.77.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
