Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Acquires £9,987.84 in Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa acquired 36,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,987.84 ($12,068.44).
Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance
LON:DFCH opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £49.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
