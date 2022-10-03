Insider Buying: TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Purchases £29,250 in Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Rating) insider Paul Dentskevich bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,343.16).

Shares of TruFin stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £63.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. TruFin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.83.

TruFin plc provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of computer and video games; and investment activities.

