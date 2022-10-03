Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Acquires £75,000 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 671.80 ($8.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 781.16. Grafton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,398 ($16.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 753.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 850.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFTU. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

