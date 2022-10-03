Insider Buying: Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Purchases £21,120 in Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Tony Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,519.57).
Jersey Electricity Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:JEL opened at GBX 520 ($6.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 556.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.75. The company has a market capitalization of £159.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,181.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Jersey Electricity plc has a 52-week low of GBX 510.30 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 634.85 ($7.67).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
