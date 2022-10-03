Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £42,632.80 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77).

GSK opened at GBX 1,305.80 ($15.78) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,448.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,630.91. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market cap of £53.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,145.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

